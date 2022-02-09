Flying fins! Cadillac GTP race car to go for 24 Hours of Le Mans win in 2023

Fins are back in. They're just sideways this time.

Cadillac has partially revealed the Project GTP endurance racing car it will field at next year's 24-hour races in Daytona and Le Mans.

The prototype race car is being built to the new GTP class specifications, which call for a brand-unique engine combined with a standard hybrid system that will be used by all competitors.

The mid-engine coupe features the Cadillac crest on its nose and four distinctive, horizontally oriented aerodynamic fin elements extending inward from its fenders that act as a modern callback to the brand's iconic tailfins of the 1950s.

GTP will be the top class in the U.S.-based IMSA racing series and is being harmonized with the WEC (World Endurance Championship) Hypercar class so that they can compete against each other in races overseen by both sanctioning bodies.

Cadillac race cars won the 24 Hours of Daytona four years straight from 2017 to 2020 under the current regulations, but hasn't been to Le Mans since 2002.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When it returns, it will be facing entries from brands like Ferrari, Porsche, Acura and BMW in the new class.