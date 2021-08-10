Guy Fieri invents Apple Pie Hot Dog with Chevrolet for MLB's Field of Dreams game

Talk about a hybrid.

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri and Chevrolet are saluting the all-American game with the ultimate all-American mash up treat to be served at Major League Baseball's Field of Dreams Game on August 12.

Mr. "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives," has created an Apple Pie Hot Dog inspired by a famous 1975 Chevrolet commercial that had people singing "we love baseball, hot dogs, apple pie and Chevrolet" along with jingle writer Ed Labunski.

"As a long-time Chevy guy, it’s awesome to be working together on this funky throwback snack for the MLB at Field of Dreams Game," Fieri said of the collaboration. "I can’t wait to see the reactions from fans as they take their first bite of the Apple Pie Hot Dog!"

The unusual snack features an all-beef hot dog wrapped in an apple pie crust with filling, bacon jam and covered with apple mustard drizzle, apple pie spice and brown sugar.

Fieri isn't adding it to the menu at any of his restaurants (yet!), but for those who won't be able to make it to the film-inspired game, Chevrolet has released the entire recipe to try at home.

Fieri famously drives a 1968 Chevrolet Camaro on Triple D, but has several Chevrolets in his personal collection including a little yellow Corvette.

As far as next year's game is concerned, Chevrolet gave Fieri plenty to work with when it rebooted the commercial in 2006 with goat cheese pizza, bottled water, frozen yogurt, gourmet pretzels to reflect the modern ballpark experience.

The Field of Dreams game will be broadcast live from Dyersville, Iowa, at 7 p.m. ET on Fox.