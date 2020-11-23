Chicago White Sox, New York Yankees reschedule 'Field of Dreams' game for August 2021

The Chicago White Sox will host the New York Yankees on Aug. 12, 2021, in the rescheduled “Field of Dreams” game at Dyersville, Iowa.

The game will be nationally televised on Fox and played in a temporary ballpark near the movie site with a capacity of up to 8,000 fans. Major League Baseball said that the game happening will depend on the state of public health next summer due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

It will be the first MLB game in the state of Iowa.

“It’s comforting and it’s exciting,” Roman Weinberg, the director of operations for Go The Distance, which runs the Field of Dreams movie site, said via USA Today. “Here we go again. It’s the second go-around.

"We were all patient throughout this whole process, understanding that the health and safety of everyone involved is and continues to be the top priority. Postponing the [first] game made sense and was the responsible thing to do, but now that we can put our sights on Aug. 12 of next year, it’s exciting to have that confirmed.”

The original schedule for 2021 had the Yankees playing a three-game series at the White Sox from Aug. 13-15.