The odd GMC SUV is one of the hottest collector cars today

Typhoon season is upon us.

The GMC Typhoon is an unusual SUV that came and went as quickly as one of its namesakes.

The two-door was only offered for the 1992 and 1993 model years and less than 5,000 were made.

What set it apart from the rest of the GMC truck lineup was that it was a street sport SUV powered by a turbocharged 4.3-liter V6 engine, which was an unusual setup for the day.

It could accelerate to 60 mph in just over five seconds and cover a quarter-mile in about 14 seconds, which was very quick for the era and good enough to beat more than a few of today's sports cars.

America was not quite ready for it, however, and it would be years before the high performance SUV segment began to flourish, but the Typhoon is starting to get the respect it deserves as one of the pioneers.

Classic.com is an aggregator that provides links to listings from dozens of the top online auction houses. It also monitors the sales and weighs the prices being paid with an algorithm that takes a variety of factors into account, including mileage and the timing of the sales, to create a Classic.com Market Benchmark, or CMB, that it uses to track model by model trends.

According to the latest six-month report, the Typhoon's CMB is up 83% in the past year thanks in part to a flurry of recent sales. One outlier is the $175,000 sale of a barely-driven 272-mile example, but the average remains a more accessible $33,710.

That bump puts the Typhoon in the number two position on the list behind the 1986 to 1991 Mercedes-Benz 300 SE, which is up 95% during the period, but at an average of just $12,530.

The Porsche Carrera GT is in third with an increase of 80%, but at the far opposite end of the spectrum with an average of $1,358,862.

While the top 100 list is filled with usual suspects like the Ferrari 512 TR (48%) and 25th Anniversary Edition Lamborghini Countach (39%), there are a couple of other interesting trucks from the 1990s on the list.

The 1993 to 1995 Ford F-150 Lightning has seen a spike in interest amid the launch of the all-electric F-150 Lightning this year and is up 43% at to an average $22,878, but another has ties to the Typhoon.

It is the 1991 GMC Syclone, which shared the Typhoon's platform and engine, rated here at 280 hp. That was good enough to make it the four-wheel-drive standard cab pickup the quickest truck of the year.

Just 2,998 were built, and their average is up 27% this year to $38,204. That is higher than the Typhoon's and includes the $108,000 sale of one with a mere 250 miles on it, which makes it worth nearly as much as a brand new GMC Hummer EV pickup.