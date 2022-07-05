1970 Plymouth Superbird muscle car sold for record $1.65 million

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It's still the King.

A 1970 Plymouth Superbird was auctioned at the Barrett-Jackson Las Vegas event this past weekend for a record amount.

The Superbird was developed, along with the Dodge Charger Daytona, with NASCAR racing in mind.

Its signature nosecone and rear wing were designed for high-speed tracks like the Daytona and Talladega superspeedways. They worked so well that the rules were changed to slow them down due to safety concerns, leading to their disappearance from the Cup Series.

Nevertheless, the blue Superbirds driven by Richard "The King" Petty became so iconic during their short careers that a character voiced by Petty was depicted as one in the animated classic "Cars."

The fully restored Tor-Red auction car is one of just 135 that were equipped with Plymouth's legendary 426 cubic-inch Hemi V8 and still has its original engine.

Its nosecone and wing are also factory equipment, and the car is equipped with a TorqueFlite automatic transmission, power steering and brakes, an optional max cooling package an AM radio and a heater/defroster, but no air conditioning.

The Superbird crossed the block without reserve and the seller was rewarded for taking the risk, because it went for a record $1.65 million, eclipsing the previous high price of $990,000 paid for a similar car in January.

It also beat out its rival from Dodge, which saw a new auction record set in May when a 1969 example was sold for $1.3 million.