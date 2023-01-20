GM might build a tiny electric truck

General Motors has a lil' electric pickup in the works.

The automaker revealed the concept to media this week, but didn't release images.

It hasn't decided if it will sell it or not, but has started exploring the idea and will be looking for feedback from potential customers.

According to Automotive News, it's a two-door with a low roof and a four- to 4.5-foot-long bed.

"We're creating these to get a reaction and then to try to modify it or move on," Michael Pevovar, director of Chevrolet affordable EV and crossover design, said. "Affordability is the key portion of this, and there's lots of different ways to approach it."

The initial designs are smaller than the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz, which are the smallest pickups on sale in the U.S. today.

Chevrolet recently unveiled the Brazilian-built subcompact Montana pickup, but it's designed on an internal combustion engine platform and wasn't engineered for the U.S. market.

GM hasn't decided which brand might sell the electric pickup, but this isn't the first time it's toyed with the idea of a tiny two-door truck.

At the 2010 Los Angeles Auto Show it revealed the GMC Granite CPU concept, which was a front-wheel-drive vehicle with a four-foot bed that had drop-down sides and a split tailgate with an extendable bed floor.

GMC already sells the Hummer EV pickup, which is a 9,000-pound monster that's the polar opposite of the Granite, and Chevrolet is set to launch the full-size Silverado EV this spring.