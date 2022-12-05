The Chevrolet Montana is a tiny double-decker truck you can't buy in the U.S.

The Chevrolet Montana may be named after a U.S. state, but do not expect to see any there.

The all-new compact pickup has been revealed in Brazil, where it will be produced for South America and other emerging markets.

The Montana is about a foot shorter than the Ford Maverick and built on a car-like unibody platform shared with several small cars.

It launches with front-wheel-drive and a 1.2-liter turbocharged three-cylinder engine rated at 133 hp.

The four-door's calling card is an innovated bed design Chevrolet calls the Multi-Flex bucket. It's equipped with attachment points that can be used for a variety of cargo-organizing solutions.

Along with a wall that divides it into compartments, there is a tray that can be installed at the rear just behind the tailgate and another that turns it into the pickup equivalent of a bunk bed.

A top shelf that can be hung over the floor is designed with several storage trays and a marine-grade canvas tonneau cover with "best-in-class water protection" is available to turn the bed into what is essentially a trunk. Chevrolet said it will also offer a power-operated cover.

Montana deliveries are scheduled to begin in February at a yet to be announced price, but that is not an issue if you live in the U.S.

Despite the popularity of the Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz, the Montana was not designed and engineered for the U.S. market and there are currently no plans to sell it here.