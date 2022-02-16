Expand / Collapse search
FOX Corporation CEO Lachlan Murdoch named Daytona 500 starter

Fox Sports' Charles Woodson will be Grand Marshall for The Great American Race

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The Daytona 500 is going to be a Fox family affair this year.

The Daytona 500 is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 20.

The Daytona 500 is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 20. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Great American Race will be broadcast on Fox on Sunday, Feb. 20, and feature some familiar faces in the pre-race events.

Pro Football Hall of Famer and Fox Sports personality Charles Woodson will serve as Grand Marshall for the proceedings and is charged for giving the "gentlemen, start your engines" command after country singer Trace Adkins sings the national anthem.

Charles Woodson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021.

Charles Woodson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Woodson joins a list of prestigious Grand Marshals that includes NASCAR legends Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Junior Johnson, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and Presidents Donald Trump and George W. Bush.

FOX Corporation Executive Chairman and CEO Lachlan Murdoch will then take his place on the flag stand where he will serve as honorary starter of the 64th running of the race in front of a completely sold-out venue. 

Fox will also be on the track with the Fox Nation-sponsored Spire Motorsports Chevrolet driven by Landon Cassill.

Coverage of the Daytona 500 begins at 1 p.m. ET on Fox with NASCAR RaceDay followed by the start of the race at 2:30 p.m. ET. Viewers can also tune into Fox Nation's 4-part special series "Road to Daytona," and follow Landon Cassills' quest to win the cup in the Spire Motorsports Fox Nation-sponsored car, available now.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos