FOX Corporation CEO Lachlan Murdoch named Daytona 500 starter

The Daytona 500 is going to be a Fox family affair this year.

The Great American Race will be broadcast on Fox on Sunday, Feb. 20, and feature some familiar faces in the pre-race events.

Pro Football Hall of Famer and Fox Sports personality Charles Woodson will serve as Grand Marshall for the proceedings and is charged for giving the "gentlemen, start your engines" command after country singer Trace Adkins sings the national anthem.

Woodson joins a list of prestigious Grand Marshals that includes NASCAR legends Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Junior Johnson, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and Presidents Donald Trump and George W. Bush.

FOX Corporation Executive Chairman and CEO Lachlan Murdoch will then take his place on the flag stand where he will serve as honorary starter of the 64th running of the race in front of a completely sold-out venue.

Fox will also be on the track with the Fox Nation-sponsored Spire Motorsports Chevrolet driven by Landon Cassill.