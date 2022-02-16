How to watch NASCAR's Daytona 500 Speedweek events

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It's a new era for NASCAR.

The 2022 Daytona 500 will be the first official race using the all-new Next Gen Cup Series car, which features a number of innovations that mark the most radical change in the sport's history. The car made its exhibition debut in the Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Coliseum on Feb. 6, won by Joey Logano.

The new-look Fords, Chevys and Toyotas feature composite bodywork and modular chassis to make them sturdier and easier to repair, a five-speed sequential transaxle-style gear box, an independent rear suspension and wider, lower profile tires that look more like those used on street cars today.

The competition kicks off Wednesday, Feb. 16 with single-car qualifying on FS1 at 8 p.m. ET, that will determine the two cars that will start Sunday's race on the front row and set the fields for the Daytona Duels that start at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 17, also on FS1, the results of which will fill out the Daytona 500's starting lineup.

The Camping World Truck Series NextEra Energy 250 is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1, and the NASCAR Xfinity Series Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300 on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 5 p.m. ET on FS1.

The show moves to FOX on Sunday, Feb. 20 with NASCAR RaceDay: Daytona 500 at 1 p.m. ET and the start of the Daytona 500 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Viewers can also tune into Fox Nation's 4-part special series "Road to Daytona," and follow Landon Cassills' quest to win the cup in the Spire Motorsports Fox Nation-sponsored car, available now.