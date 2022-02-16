Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nascar
Published

How to watch NASCAR's Daytona 500 Speedweek events

The Great American Race is a multi-day event.

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Who has won the most Daytona 500s? Video

Who has won the most Daytona 500s?

Many NASCAR Hall of Famers have been unable to take home the trophy at the fabled Daytona 500 in Florida. Others have found success, but only a dozen have won it twice, and these drivers who have surpassed that record are the masters of the Great American Race.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

It's a new era for NASCAR.

The 2022 Daytona 500 will be the first official race using the all-new Next Gen Cup Series car, which features a number of innovations that mark the most radical change in the sport's history. The car made its exhibition debut in the Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Coliseum on Feb. 6, won by Joey Logano.

Joey Logano, #22, won the NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on February 06.

Joey Logano, #22, won the NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on February 06. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The new-look Fords, Chevys and Toyotas feature composite bodywork and modular chassis to make them sturdier and easier to repair, a five-speed sequential transaxle-style gear box, an independent rear suspension and wider, lower profile tires that look more like those used on street cars today.

The competition kicks off Wednesday, Feb. 16 with single-car qualifying on FS1 at 8 p.m. ET, that will determine the two cars that will start Sunday's race on the front row and set the fields for the Daytona Duels that start at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 17, also on FS1, the results of which will fill out the Daytona 500's starting lineup.

The 2022 Daytona 500 will be the first official race of the NASCAR Next Gen era.

The 2022 Daytona 500 will be the first official race of the NASCAR Next Gen era. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The Camping World Truck Series NextEra Energy 250 is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 18 at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1, and the NASCAR Xfinity Series Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300 on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 5 p.m. ET on FS1.

The show moves to FOX on Sunday, Feb. 20 with NASCAR RaceDay: Daytona 500 at 1 p.m. ET and the start of the Daytona 500 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Road to Daytona: Meet Fox Nation-sponsored NASCAR Daytona 500 driver Landon Cassill Video

Viewers can also tune into Fox Nation's 4-part special series "Road to Daytona," and follow Landon Cassills' quest to win the cup in the Spire Motorsports Fox Nation-sponsored car, available now.

This article was written by Fox News staff.