Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Jeep
Published

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler is losing this old school feature for a good reason

4x4 SUV has been updated with new features

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
The 2024 Jeep Wrangler updated with new style and tech Video

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler updated with new style and tech

Jeep Senior Vice President Jim Morrison enters The Fox Garage to talk about the redesigned 2024 Wrangler and the new features that have been added to the 4x4 SUV.

The Jeep Wrangler has been updated for 2024 with new style and technology, but lost something in the process.

Its classic whip antenna.

It still has AM/FM radio, but the antenna has been integrated into the windshield where it can't get caught on low-hanging branches off-road or in car wash brushes after a dirty day in the woods. 

It's one of several small changes to the Wrangler that add up to a better SUV.

JEEP PUT A PARK BENCH ON A PICKUP TRUCK

New 2024 Jeep Wrangler has an antenna integrated into the windshield.

New 2024 Jeep Wrangler has an antenna integrated into the windshield. (Jeep)

The redesigned two-door and four-door Wranglers were unveiled at the New York International Auto Show.

New 2024 Jeep has a redesigned grille.

New 2024 Jeep has a redesigned grille. (Jeep)

The Wrangler's grill has been mildly restyled with slimmer slots that Jeep says improves engine cooling and a shape that accommodates the model's first factory-installed 8,000-pound winch.

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler gets a new 12.3-inch touchscreen display.

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler gets a new 12.3-inch touchscreen display. (Jeep)

The interior has also had a makeover with new trim and the installation of a 12.3-inch landscape-oriented touchscreen display.

The Trails Offroad app is built into the Wrangler's infotainment system.

The Trails Offroad app is built into the Wrangler's infotainment system. (Jeep)

The infotainment system it controls is equipped with the latest Uconnect 5 software and a Trails Offroad app that has a library of built-in trail guides.

The Wrangler is available with four different powertrain options.

The Wrangler is available with four different powertrain options. (Jeep)

Power seats with waterproof electronics are a new addition and the cabin is insulated more than ever before with extra sound mats and laminated glass. Seven microphones are now installed around the headliner to improve the audio during phone calls, and side curtain airbags are now standard, something the Ford Bronco had that the Wrangler did not.

New 2024 Jeep® Wrangler Rubicon 392 with 12-way power adjustable front seats and all-new instrument panel featuring Uconnect 5 system with best-in-class 12.3-inch touchscreen radio

New 2024 Jeep® Wrangler Rubicon 392 with 12-way power adjustable front seats and all-new instrument panel featuring Uconnect 5 system with best-in-class 12.3-inch touchscreen radio (Jeep)

The Wrangler's powertrain lineup carries over and still includes a 270 hp turbocharged four-cylinder; 285 hp V6; 470 hp V8 and the 375 hp plub-in hybrid 4xe drivetrain, which provides up to 22 miles of all-electric range.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FOX NEWS AUTOS NEWSLETTER

Several four-wheel-drive systems are available and the extreme Rubicon model now comes with a full-float Dana 44 rear axle that's stronger than what it replaces and increases the model's maximum towing capacity from 3,500 to 5,000 pounds.

The 2024 Wrangler Rubicon features a full-float rear axle.

The 2024 Wrangler Rubicon features a full-float rear axle. (Jeep)

A variety of new wheel designs and interior upholstery and color options are offered across the lineup and the Sport S has a standard Gorilla Glass windshield.

A factory-installed 8,000-pound Warn winch is a factory option.

A factory-installed 8,000-pound Warn winch is a factory option. (Jeep)

A new Sport S 4xe grade has been added that will be the lowest-priced version of the plug-in hybrid, which can now be hooked up to a Power Box accessory with four 120-volt outlets that can run off of the battery pack.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Final pricing has not been announced, but the Wrangler goes on sale this summer.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.