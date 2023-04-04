The 2024 Jeep Wrangler is losing this old school feature for a good reason

The Jeep Wrangler has been updated for 2024 with new style and technology, but lost something in the process.

Its classic whip antenna.

It still has AM/FM radio, but the antenna has been integrated into the windshield where it can't get caught on low-hanging branches off-road or in car wash brushes after a dirty day in the woods.

It's one of several small changes to the Wrangler that add up to a better SUV.

The redesigned two-door and four-door Wranglers were unveiled at the New York International Auto Show.

The Wrangler's grill has been mildly restyled with slimmer slots that Jeep says improves engine cooling and a shape that accommodates the model's first factory-installed 8,000-pound winch.

The interior has also had a makeover with new trim and the installation of a 12.3-inch landscape-oriented touchscreen display.

The infotainment system it controls is equipped with the latest Uconnect 5 software and a Trails Offroad app that has a library of built-in trail guides.

Power seats with waterproof electronics are a new addition and the cabin is insulated more than ever before with extra sound mats and laminated glass. Seven microphones are now installed around the headliner to improve the audio during phone calls, and side curtain airbags are now standard, something the Ford Bronco had that the Wrangler did not.

The Wrangler's powertrain lineup carries over and still includes a 270 hp turbocharged four-cylinder; 285 hp V6; 470 hp V8 and the 375 hp plub-in hybrid 4xe drivetrain, which provides up to 22 miles of all-electric range.

Several four-wheel-drive systems are available and the extreme Rubicon model now comes with a full-float Dana 44 rear axle that's stronger than what it replaces and increases the model's maximum towing capacity from 3,500 to 5,000 pounds.

A variety of new wheel designs and interior upholstery and color options are offered across the lineup and the Sport S has a standard Gorilla Glass windshield.

A new Sport S 4xe grade has been added that will be the lowest-priced version of the plug-in hybrid, which can now be hooked up to a Power Box accessory with four 120-volt outlets that can run off of the battery pack.

Final pricing has not been announced, but the Wrangler goes on sale this summer.