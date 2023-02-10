Expand / Collapse search
Off-Road
Published

Fox unveils King of the Hammers Ford Bronco

Custom truck is ready for the roughest stuff

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Fox super fans, your new SUV is here!

Oh, no, sorry not Fox "News," we mean the Fox that makes high performance shock absorbers for motorcycles and off-road trucks.

Fox has teamed up with Dave Cole, co-founder of the annual King of the Hammers race in Johnson Valley, California, and Ultra4 racer Jason Scherer to design an extreme version of the Ford Bronco inspired by the grueling off-road event.

The limited edition truck is equipped with a set of adjustable Fox 2.5 Performance Elite shocks, which are a step above the Fox shocks that Ford Bronco Raptor gets at the factory.

The King of the Hammers Ford Bronco was inspired by its namesake race.

The King of the Hammers Ford Bronco was inspired by its namesake race. (Fox)

The Raptor is the top Bronco model and also inspired by the King of the Hammers, where Ford competes in several classes.

The Fox truck is powered by the Bronco's 2.7-liter turbocharged V6 and also features a four-inch body lift plus a set of adjustable BDF lower control arms and track bar that allow it to be set up to the driver's preferences.

The truck rides on high performance Fox shocks and is lifted four inches.

The truck rides on high performance Fox shocks and is lifted four inches. (Fox)

A set of steel Rage 4th brand bumpers include a front winch mount and auxiliary lighting.

Steel bumpers and a full set of skid plates is included.

Steel bumpers and a full set of skid plates is included. (Fox)

A tall set of 37-inch mud terrain tires on Vision wheels is accommodated by a JKS max tire clearance kit and the brand also provides a set of beefy steel skid plates.

Carbon fiber fender flares replace the stock units and the package comes with an ARB air compressor for use with the tires and plenty of custom King of the Hammers graphics, badges and upholstery.

Fox is offering the truck in two-door and four-door versions.

Fox is offering the truck in two-door and four-door versions. (Fox)

Fox Factory Performance Vehicle Development is handling the builds in-house and backing its work with a three-year/36,000-mile warranty after testing it at the King of the Hammers location.

Pricing has not been announced, but it will be available in limited quantities through select Ford dealers that will be listed soon.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.