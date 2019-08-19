Ford ponying up two electric SUVs at Mustang factory, report says

Ford has four very different electric car programs underway for the U.S. market.

The company has offered a fair amount of details on three of them, but the last remains something of a mystery.

Ford has previously announced plans for a Mexican-made Mustang-inspired high performance SUV with a 300-mile range, a battery-powered F-150 and a vehicle using a platform developed for trucks and SUVs by startup car company Rivan, which Ford invested $500 million in earlier this year.

But all that’s been revealed about the fourth project is that the final product will be manufactured at Ford’s Flat Rock Michigan plant, where the Mustang and Lincoln Continental are currently produced, beginning with the 2023 model year.

Sources now tell Automotive News that the automaker is working on a pair of battery-powered midsize SUVs, one each for Ford and Lincoln. The vehicles will be roughly the same size as the current Ford Edge and Lincoln Nautilus, which would pit them directly against the Audi e-Tron and upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQC, and will likely share technology with the sporty utility vehicle. According to the news outlet, Ford is making preparations to build as many as 65,000 of the SUVs annually.

Ford declined to comment on the report.

