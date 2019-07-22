Expand / Collapse search
Supertruck? Electric Ford F-150 debuts by towing a train

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Electric Ford F-150's shocking secret revealed

Ford is working on an electric F-150 pickup that will be going on sale in a couple of years, but its powertrain isn't the only thing that makes it special. A prototype spotted on public roads reveals it may also have a fully-independent suspension.

Ford’s electric F-150 isn’t as powerful as a locomotive, but it does a good impression of one.

(Ford)

The automaker has officially unveiled a prototype for the upcoming battery-powered pickup by using it tow a 10-car train weighing one million pounds in a video.

The double-decker cars were filled with 42 2019 F-150s – a nod to the truck’s claim as America’s best-seller for 42 years – and the lone prototype pulled it the length of three football fields through a railyard.

(Ford)

“As America’s truck leader for 42 consecutive years, we have always preferred to let our actions speak louder than words,” the company said in a press release accompanying the video's release.

(Ford)

The statement is clearly aimed at Tesla’s Elon Musk, who has said the electric pickup his company is developing will have the capability of a Ford F-150, the performance of a Porsche 911 and the ability to 300,000 pounds. The figure,  like Ford's million-pound feat, isn't an official tow rating, but Musk specifically said Tesla's truck will be able to tow as much as an F-150, which currently has a maximum rating of 13.200 pounds.

(Ford)

The type of truck Ford used has been spotted being tested on public roads and wears the body of the current F-150. Its large battery pack can be seen underneath it, and it uses an independent rear suspension, unlike other F-Series models.

Ford hasn’t released any technical details or a planned release date for the production version of the all-electric model, but the F-150 is due for a redesign in 2021.

The battery-powered F-150 is one of several distinct electric vehicle projects Ford is currently working on. They include a separate truck/SUV line being co-developed with startup American automaker Rivian and a Mexican-made Mustang-inspired SUV that goes on sale next year.

