Supertruck? Electric Ford F-150 debuts by towing a train

Ford’s electric F-150 isn’t as powerful as a locomotive, but it does a good impression of one.

The automaker has officially unveiled a prototype for the upcoming battery-powered pickup by using it tow a 10-car train weighing one million pounds in a video.

The double-decker cars were filled with 42 2019 F-150s – a nod to the truck’s claim as America’s best-seller for 42 years – and the lone prototype pulled it the length of three football fields through a railyard.

“As America’s truck leader for 42 consecutive years, we have always preferred to let our actions speak louder than words,” the company said in a press release accompanying the video's release.

The statement is clearly aimed at Tesla’s Elon Musk, who has said the electric pickup his company is developing will have the capability of a Ford F-150, the performance of a Porsche 911 and the ability to 300,000 pounds. The figure, like Ford's million-pound feat, isn't an official tow rating, but Musk specifically said Tesla's truck will be able to tow as much as an F-150, which currently has a maximum rating of 13.200 pounds.

The type of truck Ford used has been spotted being tested on public roads and wears the body of the current F-150. Its large battery pack can be seen underneath it, and it uses an independent rear suspension, unlike other F-Series models.

Ford hasn’t released any technical details or a planned release date for the production version of the all-electric model, but the F-150 is due for a redesign in 2021.

The battery-powered F-150 is one of several distinct electric vehicle projects Ford is currently working on. They include a separate truck/SUV line being co-developed with startup American automaker Rivian and a Mexican-made Mustang-inspired SUV that goes on sale next year.