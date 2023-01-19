Secret Ford Mustang is getting Ready to Rock

The 2024 Ford Mustang GT isn't even on sale yet, but there's already a hotter version in the works.

Drift racer Vaughn Gittin Jr's RTR Vehicles has gotten its hands on one of the new pony cars and wants to know "what should we do with it?"

RTR is short for Ready to Rock and the self-proclaimed Professional Fun-Haver's mantra.

The Concord, North Carolina-based custom car and parts company posted an image of the car covered in a black and white camouflage pattern to disguise the details of what they're up to.

RTR currently offers several upgrades for the Mustang that range from body kits inspired by Gittin's Formula D race cars to performance upgrades that improve the car's handling and increase its power to as much as 750 hp.

Gittin is a member of the Ford Performance racing team and has an inside line to its products. Ford even offered a limited run of 500 factory-backed Series 1 Mustang RTR cars in 2018.

RTR also offers products for the Ranger and Bronco, the latter of which Gittin races in Ultra4 off-road racing events.

The new Mustang GT is the most-powerful ever. It's 5.0-liter V8 is rated at 486 hp and a high-performance Dark Horse model boosts that to 500 hp.

RTR's car is a GT and we probably won't find out what it comes up with until after deliveries of the new Mustang begin this summer.