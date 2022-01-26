Sorry, compact pickup fans, the Ford Maverick is sold out for a while

You'll have to act fast if you want a compact Ford pickup.

The automaker has announced that Thursday, January 27, will be the last day it will be accepting retail orders for the 2022 Maverick, which has a starting price of $21,490.

The compact pickup, which comes standard as a front-wheel-drive hybrid with a 37 mpg fuel economy rating, has been a huge hit for the brand.

The order book will reopen this summer, likely around August, as the 2023 model becomes available.

FOX NEWS CAR REVIEWS: 2022 FORD MAVERICK

Until then, interested shoppers will have to hope to find one in dealer inventory, but it won't be easy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The trucks have been shipping out almost as quickly as they arrive, needing just four days to turn off the lots, many of them carrying a high premium as they do, with some top of the line all-wheel-drive turbocharged models commanding $10,000 and more above their MSRP.