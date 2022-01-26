Expand / Collapse search
Sorry, compact pickup fans, the Ford Maverick is sold out for a while

Ford will stop taking retail orders on January 27

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The 2022 Ford Maverick hybrid is the lowest-priced Ford, pickup and hybrid you can buy today. Ride along as Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu checks out the cheap truck.

You'll have to act fast if you want a compact Ford pickup.

The 2022 Ford Maverick is a compact pickup smaller than the Ranger.

The 2022 Ford Maverick is a compact pickup smaller than the Ranger. (Ford)

The automaker has announced that Thursday, January 27, will be the last day it will be accepting retail orders for the 2022 Maverick, which has a starting price of $21,490.

The compact pickup, which comes standard as a front-wheel-drive hybrid with a 37 mpg fuel economy rating, has been a huge hit for the brand.

The order book will reopen this summer, likely around August, as the 2023 model becomes available.

2022 Ford Maverick: Everything you need to know Video

FOX NEWS CAR REVIEWS: 2022 FORD MAVERICK

Until then, interested shoppers will have to hope to find one in dealer inventory, but it won't be easy.

The Maverick is based on the same unibody platform as the Ford Escape and Bronco Sport. 

The Maverick is based on the same unibody platform as the Ford Escape and Bronco Sport.  (Ford)

The trucks have been shipping out almost as quickly as they arrive, needing just four days to turn off the lots, many of them carrying a high premium as they do, with some top of the line all-wheel-drive turbocharged models commanding $10,000 and more above their MSRP.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos