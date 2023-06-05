Ford launches DIY F-150 muscle truck with 700 hp V8

The Ford Mustang has been the world's best-selling two-door sports car for the past decade, and now the brand has a two-door sport truck to go with it.

Some assembly required.

Ford has launched a new upgrade kit for the V8-powered F-150 pickup that can be used with nearly any F-150 body style, including the two-door regular cab model.

The Ford Performance FP700 Package includes a 3.0-liter supercharger that straps on to the 5.0-liter V8 and boosts its output from 400 hp and 410 lb-ft of torque to 700 hp and 590 lb-ft.

That gives it the same horsepower as the $109,250 Ford Raptor R off-road supertruck, which is rated at 650 lb-ft, thanks in part to its larger 5.2-liter engine.

The FP700 Package comes with a rear suspension lowering kit to give the truck a sporty stance, a gloss black grille and a collection of Ford Performance-branded accessories, like fender vents and floor mats.

It is available in either a Black Edition or Bronze Edition, denoted by the color of the 22x9.5-inch wheels and side stripes that are also part of the package.

It lists for $12,350 and the lowest-priced two-door F-150 XL with a 6.5-foot bed and a V8 is $37,925, which means you could put one together for as little as $50,275.

The result is a street performance truck similar in concept, but much more powerful than the original F-150 Lightning, which was a V8-powered truck before the name was transferred to Ford's electric pickup.

The only caveats are that it is not compatible with F-150s with an eight-foot bed or the ProPower Onboard inverter.

While you can install it yourself, paying to have the work done by Ford dealer or ASE-certified technician unlocks a 3-year/36,000-mile warranty on the equipment.