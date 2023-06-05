Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ford
Published

Ford launches DIY F-150 muscle truck with 700 hp V8

New performance package can be used on the two-door F-150

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Review: 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R Video

Review: 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R

The 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R is the most powerful and most expensive pickup truck the automaker has ever sold. Fox News Digital Autos Editor Gary Gastelu reviews.

The Ford Mustang has been the world's best-selling two-door sports car for the past decade, and now the brand has a two-door sport truck to go with it.

Some assembly required.

Ford has launched a new upgrade kit for the V8-powered F-150 pickup that can be used with nearly any F-150 body style, including the two-door regular cab model.

The Ford Performance FP700 Package includes a 3.0-liter supercharger that straps on to the 5.0-liter V8 and boosts its output from 400 hp and 410 lb-ft of torque to 700 hp and 590 lb-ft.

NEW 2024 FORD RANGER REVEALED AS THE MOST POWERFUL EVER

ford 700 hero

The FP700 Package can be backed by a warranty. (Ford)

That gives it the same horsepower as the $109,250 Ford Raptor R off-road supertruck, which is rated at 650 lb-ft, thanks in part to its larger 5.2-liter engine.

ford 700 motor

The 3.0-liter supercharger boosts the 5.0-liter V8's power from 400 hp to 700 hp. (Ford)

The FP700 Package comes with a rear suspension lowering kit to give the truck a sporty stance, a gloss black grille and a collection of Ford Performance-branded accessories, like fender vents and floor mats.

ford 700 rear

A rear suspension lowering kit is included. (Ford)

It is available in either a Black Edition or Bronze Edition, denoted by the color of the 22x9.5-inch wheels and side stripes that are also part of the package.

ford 700 blue

The package is compatible with every V8 F-150 except trucks with an 8-foot bed or ProPower Onboard inverter. (Ford)

It lists for $12,350 and the lowest-priced two-door F-150 XL with a 6.5-foot bed and a V8 is $37,925, which means you could put one together for as little as $50,275.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE FOX NEWS AUTOS NEWSLETTER

The result is a street performance truck similar in concept, but much more powerful than the original F-150 Lightning, which was a V8-powered truck before the name was transferred to Ford's electric pickup.

1993 ford lightning

The 1993 Ford F-150 Lightning was a two-door, V8 powered street performance model. (Ford)

The only caveats are that it is not compatible with F-150s with an eight-foot bed or the ProPower Onboard inverter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

While you can install it yourself, paying to have the work done by Ford dealer or ASE-certified technician unlocks a 3-year/36,000-mile warranty on the equipment.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.