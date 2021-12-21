The Ford F-150 can charge an electric vehicle, but how quickly?

It's share and share alike at Ford.

The F-150 PowerBoost hybrid and upcoming electric F-150 Lightning are each equipped with Ford's Pro Power Onboard inverter that turns the powertrain into a generator with 240v outlet. The output can be used for literally anything, including charging electric vehicles like the ones Ford makes.

Ford has now confirmed just how quickly the 7.2-kilowatt and 9.6-kilowatt inverters can replenish the batteries on the Mustang Mach-E, F-150 Lighting and E-Transit van.

Using the portable power cord that comes with the vehicles and a 240-volt outlet adapter, the Mustang Mach-E can fill up with 20 miles worth of electricity per hour, the F-150 Lightning 13 miles and the E-Transit 10 miles.

It's not something an owner would want to rely on regularly, but could come in handy in a pinch if they're running low and can't reach a charging station.

Ford is also planning to offer a feature that integrates the F-150 Lightning with a home electrical system to provide backup power for up to three days from its battery in the event of a blackout and the Pro Power Onboard can be used to charge electrical equipment and even battery-powered motorcycles while the F-150 is in motion.