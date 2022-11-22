Expand / Collapse search
Ford
Published

Ford has reinvented the wheel ... the steering wheel

New design turns the wheel into a table

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
FORD TRANSIT TRAIL SHOW

FORD TRANSIT TRAIL SHOW

Ford is turning the tables on car design. So to speak. 

The automaker has revealed a new electric minivan for Europe called the E-Tourneo Custom, which has a unique feature that has nothing to do with battery power.

The E-Tourneo is equipped with a steering wheel that can be converted into a table for the driver to use when parked.

The rim of the wheel can be tilted independently of the hub, allowing it to lie flat.

OFF-ROAD FORD TRANSIT TRAIL IS THE VAN DESIGNED TO GET DIRTY IN

The Ford E-Tourneo Custom is an all-electric minivan.

The Ford E-Tourneo Custom is an all-electric minivan. (Ford)

A tab at the bottom of the squircle-shaped rim then flips up to secure a tray that sits on top.

The E-Tourneo features a steering wheel that can be turned into a table. 

The E-Tourneo features a steering wheel that can be turned into a table.  (Ford)

It can be set at various angles to be used for anything from laptops to food.

The feature is also available on the larger European-spec Transit van.

The E-Tourneo, which is not currently slated for U.S. sale, has an estimated driving range of 230 miles per charge and a fully configurable interior.

The E-Tourneo's interior can be reconfigured into a variety of seating configurations.

The E-Tourneo's interior can be reconfigured into a variety of seating configurations. (Ford)

The two rear rows of seats can be variously removed individually, folded down to serve as consoles, and the second row can be turned around to face the rear to create a mini conference room.

Ford also offers the Tourneo custom with plug-in hybrid and diesel powertrains.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.