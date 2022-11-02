Off-road Ford Transit Trail is the van designed to get dirty in

The Ford Transit van is following in the tire tracks of brand’s trucks and SUVs … off-road.

The Transit Trail is a new version of America’s best-selling van that’s ready for the rough stuff.

It comes with a 310 horsepower version of Ford’s 3.5-liter turbocharged V6 engine and an all-wheel-drive system equipped with a traction control system with settings for mud, ruts and slippery surfaces.

It features a 3.5-inch higher ride height than the other Transit models, thanks in part to a set of tall 30.5-inch all-terrain tires mounted to black 16-inch alloy wheels.

Its stance has also been widened by 2.75 inches and the body is fitted with protective wheel arch cladding and a skid-plate style front bumper.

Side steps make it easier to get up into the higher-riding cabin, which has front swivel seats that can turn to face the cargo area.

The Transit Trail is only sold as a two-seater with rear privacy glass on its sliding door, the idea being that owners will customize the cargo area for work or play, with off-road adventuring high on the priorities list.

A roof-mounted ventilation fan for camper conversions is available as a factory-installed option.

The Transit Trail will be offered in the long body style with medium and high roofs and in an extended high roof version, with trailer ratings of 6,500, 6,400 and 6,200 pounds, respectively.

Pricing starts at $65,975 plus delivery fees and the order books are open now for deliveries starting in the spring.