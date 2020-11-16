Ford F-150's Max Recline seats are a new kind of pickup bed

How low can you go?

Ford has released new images and information regarding the unique Max Recline front seat it’s introducing in the 2021 F-150, which converts into a nearly flat surface.

To get there, the seatbacks don’t merely recline. As they approach the horizontal position the seat bottom lifts up 3.5-inches to fill in the gap that would be created by a simple recline. The upper part of the seatback can also be extended to act as a neck support.

Ford says the feature provides “business-class comfort” for owners looking to grab a rest during a long workday, and they come with a first-class price, for now.

While the option only costs $340, the seats are currently only available with the high-end King Ranch, Platinum and Limited trim levels offered on SuperCrew trucks, with the lowest-priced model starting at $58,365.

