Ford F-150's Max Recline seats are a new kind of pickup bed
Unique Max Recline front seat converts into nearly flat surface
How low can you go?
Ford has released new images and information regarding the unique Max Recline front seat it’s introducing in the 2021 F-150, which converts into a nearly flat surface.
To get there, the seatbacks don’t merely recline. As they approach the horizontal position the seat bottom lifts up 3.5-inches to fill in the gap that would be created by a simple recline. The upper part of the seatback can also be extended to act as a neck support.
Ford says the feature provides “business-class comfort” for owners looking to grab a rest during a long workday, and they come with a first-class price, for now.
THE 2021 FORD F-150 IS NUMBER 1 AT 2 THINGS
While the option only costs $340, the seats are currently only available with the high-end King Ranch, Platinum and Limited trim levels offered on SuperCrew trucks, with the lowest-priced model starting at $58,365.
