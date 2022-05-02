Expand / Collapse search
Ford
Bonus: The Ford F-150 Lightning pickup is more powerful than promised

Standard range and extended range models get a boost

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Electric Ford F-150 Lightning revealed

The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning pickup has been revealed with a starting price under $40G. The all-electric truck is the most powerful F-150 ever and offers a range up to 300 miles per charge.

Ford F-150 Lightning customers are getting more than they thought they paid for.

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning is more powerful than originally advertised.

Ford has announced that the all-electric pickup will be shipping with more power than originally advertised.

The F-150 Lightning comes standard with all-wheel-drive.

Trucks with the standard range battery pack will now be rated at 452 hp instead of 426 hp while extended range models get a boost from 563 hp to 580 hp, improving its position as the most powerful F-150 on sale today.

President Biden got a sneak peek at the electric Ford F-150 Lightning frame, which can be equipped with standard range and extended range battery packs.

The drivetrain's torque ratings remain the same at 775 lb-ft, but the F-150 Lightning's maximum payload capacity on standard range trucks has also increased by 235 pounds to 2,235 pounds.

Ford had previously updated the driving range for the extended range battery models from 280-300 miles per charge to 300-320 miles, depending on the trim level.

Production of the F-150 Lightning began in late April and the first trucks are on their way to showrooms.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos