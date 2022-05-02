Bonus: The Ford F-150 Lightning pickup is more powerful than promised

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ford F-150 Lightning customers are getting more than they thought they paid for.

Ford has announced that the all-electric pickup will be shipping with more power than originally advertised.

Trucks with the standard range battery pack will now be rated at 452 hp instead of 426 hp while extended range models get a boost from 563 hp to 580 hp, improving its position as the most powerful F-150 on sale today.

The drivetrain's torque ratings remain the same at 775 lb-ft, but the F-150 Lightning's maximum payload capacity on standard range trucks has also increased by 235 pounds to 2,235 pounds.

Ford had previously updated the driving range for the extended range battery models from 280-300 miles per charge to 300-320 miles, depending on the trim level.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Production of the F-150 Lightning began in late April and the first trucks are on their way to showrooms.