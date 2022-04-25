The Ford F-150 Lightning might turn like a tank

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Some hardcore Ford F-150 fans will tell you their trucks are built like tanks, and it looks like they may soon turn like them, too.

Ford has filed a patent for a method that would allow an electric truck to spin in place the way a tracked vehicle can.

The application, first uncovered by Ford Authority, explains a method where the brakes are applied to the front and rear wheels on opposite sides of the vehicle while the other wheels are simultaneously driven forward and reverse, which would cause it to rotate. An air suspension could be used to adjust the load at the corners of the vehicle to facilitate the effect.

Ford isn't the first electric automaker to come up with this kind of idea, however. The Rivian R1T, which is equipped with four individual electric motors, has been demonstrated with a similar capability and existing trucks will be updated with it once the control software meets the company's safety standards. Similarly, Elon Musk has promised that the upcoming Cybertruck will have four motors and a four-wheel-steering system that will let it do a tank turn.

The GMC Hummer EV is equipped with a four-wheel-steering system and can drive diagonally at a 10-degree angle, but can't do a tank turn.

Ford has also filed for a patent on a complex four-wheel-steering system that can even turn the wheels at each end opposite each other, which could allow a vehicle to move in a variety of directions including a 90-degree angle on slippery surfaces, but has not announced any plans to put it into production.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It also hasn't confirmed that the tank turn will make in into the F-150 Lightning, but now you won't be surprised if it does.