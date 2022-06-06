Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ford
Published

The Ford F-150 Lightning comes with a free part that trolls Tesla

Ford's electric pickup can charge other EVs

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Test drive: 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Video

Test drive: 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning

The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning is Ford's first electric truck and has features not found on any other F-Series model. Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu takes it for a spin.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Ford F-150 Lightning is ready to come to the rescue.

The all-electric pickup features bi-directional charging capability that allows it to use its battery pack to provide power to other electric devices at up to 240 volts in some models.

That includes electric cars, including Teslas.

To drive this point home, Ford has been shipping F-150 Lightnings with an accessory to help them do that.

The Ford F-150 Lightning is equipped with bi-directional charging capability.

The Ford F-150 Lightning is equipped with bi-directional charging capability. (Ford)

Owners have been posting photos of adapters they've been getting, including one that lets Tesla's unique charging cable plug into the common SAE J1772 connector used by most other electric vehicles.

The device costs around $60 on Amazon and a Ford spokesman confirmed to Fox News Autos that it is an official program being run by the automaker for early F-150 Lightning customers.

The F-150 Lightning is available with up to 9.6 kilowatts of output.

The F-150 Lightning is available with up to 9.6 kilowatts of output. (Ford)

Ford CEO Jim Farley tweeted that it's "not trolling, just helpful."

Ford has been promoting the F-150 Lightning's ability to charge other vehicles.

Ford has been promoting the F-150 Lightning's ability to charge other vehicles. (Ford)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Unfortunately, Tesla owners won't be able to reciprocate in kind because Tesla's vehicles do not currently have bi-directional capability.

The F-150 Lightning can also be used as a home backup power system when paired with an $3,895 integration system, with a full battery able to power a typical home for three days or more.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos