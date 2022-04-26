Ford CEO Jim Farley reconfirms next generation electric truck coming in 2025

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Ford F-150 Lightning officially entered production on Tuesday, but Ford is already working on the next version of its full-size electric pickup.

Ford CEO Jim Farley said during an event celebrating the manufacturing milestone that "we’re already pushing dirt down in Blue Oval City in Tennessee for another electric pickup truck that’s different than this one."

Blue Oval City is a new factory complex that Ford announced last September as the home of the "next-generation electric F-Series" that will likely differ significantly from the current one, which shares its body and other parts with the internal combustion engine versions of the F-150.

Ford last year announced it was developing two dedicated electric vehicle platforms, one for full-size trucks and the other for smaller vehicles.

This is how Chevrolet designed the electric Silverado EV that goes on sale next year, which is based on General Motors' Ultium electric vehicle platform and not at all related to the conventional Silverado.

Production at Blue Oval City isn't scheduled to begin until 2025, and Ford is planning to have the capacity to build the F-150 Lightning at a rate of 150,000 vehicles annually at its factory in Michigan my the middle of next year.