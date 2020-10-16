Is there a Ford Bronco 'Warthog' in the works?

Ford may be hogging the high performance 4x4 spotlight soon.

The automaker has been teasing a yet-to-be-announced version of its upcoming Bronco that can pull off the sort of high-speed hijinks that the Ford F-150 Raptor pickup can.

Industry observers initially assumed that a Bronco Raptor was in the works, which could play off the name of the Bronco R racing truck, but then a very different species surfaced.

In September, Ford filed a trademark for the Warthog name to be used on motor vehicles, which would be a new one for the brand and perfect for the Bronco. It is the name of one of the toughest trucks in the universe in the videogame Halo, after all. The A-10 Warthog is also one of the most iconic aircraft of all time, right up there with … the Mustang.

Ford has neither confirmed nor denied its intentions for the Warthog name, but may have done so inadvertently.

Autoblog has published photos of one of the prototypes spotted testing on public roads dressed in camouflage that hides its features and includes a panel over the rear suspension, which is conveniently labeled “Warthog Shock Cover.”

Whether or not it’s an accurate description for technical purposes or a joke placed there to get attention is unknown, but color us intrigued.

There’s no telling when Ford will spill the beans on this particular model, whatever it’s called, but the previously revealed Broncos are set to go on sale next June.

