Someone turned the Ford Bronco into a tank

The new Ford Bronco drives like a tank. At least one of them does.

Tucci Hot Rods of Marcy, N.Y., replaced a Bronco's wheels and tires with Mattracks tank-style tracks to turn it into the ultimate snow sports machine. The custom is one of four that Ford commissioned shops to build for the upcoming SEMA car show in Las Vegas. Along with the snow shoes, which get their power from the Bronco's turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine via a 7-speed manual transmission, Tucci added a snowboard rack, exterior lighting, winch and retractable running boards.

Ford partner RTR, run by racing driver Vaughn Gittin Jr., built a Bronco RTR Fun-Runner for the show, which is based on the Badlands trim and gets Ultimate Dana front and rear axles, a long-travel suspension with Fox Performance Elite 2.5 coilover shocks and RTR Tech 6 bead-lock wheels wrapped in 37-inch tires among its updates.

Fox subsidiary BDS Suspensions used its expertise to turn a two-door Black Diamond Bronco into an off-road firefighting vehicle with front and rear Warn winches, a built-in ARB air compressor, a half-truck hardtop that turns it into a more of a pickup with a CargoGlide slide-out tray for gear, and the expected suspension modifications.

Theresa Contreras of Baja Forged parts has a more luxurious take on the Bronco. Starting with an Outer Banks trim, she gave it a 3.0-inch Icon Vehicle Dynamics suspension lift, Baja Forged body-colored fender flares and spare tire carrier, a refrigerator, JBL sound bar and a tailgate folding table from the Ford Licensed Accessories catalog.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

All four vehicles, along with two custom Bronco Sports, will be revealed in the metal at SEMA on Nov. 2.