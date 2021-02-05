Extreme Ford Bronco build is ready to race on the rocks

Ford has a new Bronco that’s ready to run.

The automaker’s performance division has built a 2021 Bronco that will compete in the 4600 stock class of the Ultra4 off-road racing series.

The events combine high-speed stretches with punishing rock crawling that’s showcased at the signature King of the Hammers event.

Ford also has pure racing Broncos that compete in the unlimited 4400 class, but the new one is based on the production model and an owner could come pretty close to recreating it if they try hard enough.

The truck started as a Bronco with the extreme Sasquatch package and uses the stock frame and 2.7-liter turbocharged V6 as required by the rules, which also call for it to be street legal.

Ford added Fox remote-reservoir coilover shocks and pneumatic bump stops at all four corners, plus Wilwood brakes and 35-inch tires mounted on beadlock wheels.

The front steering has been beefed up with 74 Weld portal hubs and Triton Engineering control arms and the 4x4 system with a Dana AdvanTEK electronic locking front differential. In back, the Bronco gets a Dynatrac ProRock XD60 axle, ARB 35-spline Air Locker and Spidertrax Spider 9 axle shafts and hubs. Additional competition equipment includes a winch, roll cage auxiliary lighting racing seats and a spare tire mounted in the trunk.

Ford will begin testing it soon with an eye on entering the series later this year, which should be right around when the Bronco hits showrooms in the summer. Unfortunately, if you want to build your own Ultra4 version, you might have to wait until next year…at least.

Ford has received nearly 200,000 reservations for the Bronco and, even if only half of them turn into orders, it could take a while to fill them.