Vaughn Gittin Jr. drops explosive driving video

Vaughn Gittin Jr. is a two-time Formula Drift champion, but he prefers to go by the title of Professional Fun-Haver. And he lives up to it.

Gittin and his RTR Motorsports team took a couple of Ford Mustang drift racing cars and Ultra4 off-road racing Ford Broncos to the Panthera Training center in West Virginia to fool around on the tactical driving courses used my military and protective services to film a precision driving video and things got interesting.

"When we went there to kind of pre-produce and scout everything, we sat with the owner," Gittin told Fox News Autos.

"He's like, one thing I haven't heard is that there's no explosions in this. And we were like, 'what, you mean we can do explosions?'"

Gittin said they were shown a video of the kind of inferno that could be created using gas bags and integrated it into the mix of on-road and off-road driving they had planned.

The key sequence involved two Mustangs drifting past the flames as a Bronco leaps past them across the road.

"We really nailed it on the first time, but of course our camera team wanted to get greedy and do it again," Gittin said.

The video is being used on social media to promote Gittin's RTR brand, which encompasses his motorsports activities and RTR Vehicles business, which makes performance parts for the Ford Mustang, F-150 and Ranger, along with complete modified versions.

RTR's latest endeavor is an upcoming collaboration on the new 2021 Ford Bronco previewed by a concept truck featuring RTR rock sliders, grille, light bar and other equipment.

