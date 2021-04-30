Expand / Collapse search
Ford Bronco Sport scores highest safety rating in IIHS test

Compact SUV can take a hit

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Fox News Autos test drive: 2021 Ford Bronco SportVideo

Fox News Autos test drive: 2021 Ford Bronco Sport

The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport is a crossover inspired by the original Bronco that's ready for adventure, says Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu.

The Ford Bronco Sport is a tough little steed.

The compact crossover has received the highest Top Safety Pick+ rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

The 2021 Ford Bronco Sport recieved top marks in IIHS safety tests.

The Bronco Sport scored Good ratings across the board for crashworthiness, accident avoidance and mitigation, and headlights on every trim level, the last of which is a requirement for the + rating.

The headlight evaluation recently kept the Mustang Mach-E from getting a perfect score as it didn't have adequate lights standard on all models.

The Bronco Sport has not yet been evaluated through the separate National Highway Traffic Safety Administration crash test protocol.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos