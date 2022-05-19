Giant Ford-based MegaBronc SUV revealed with monster price

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It's the monster truck Ford won't build … yet.

North Carolina-based custom truck shop MegaRexx Trucks has revealed a Ford Bronco-inspired heavy duty SUV.

The MegaBronc is a 2021 Ford F-250 converted into a supersize SUV that resembles the new midsize Bronco, with the same bisected round headlights and a similarly shaped grille.

It also has new fiberglass fenders with the Bronco's peak-topped shape up front and flatter sides than the standard F-250's.

MegaRexx adds 40-inch mud-terrain tires on 20-inch wheels and a long-travel suspension for improved off-road capability, but not a massive lift kit.

THE FORD BRONCO EVERGLADES IS A FACTORY SWAMP TRUCK

Upgraded Dana 60 axles and a steel front bumper are among the other mechanical modifications.

The truck is equipped with the F-250's 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel V8 rated at 425 hp and 1,050 lb-ft of torque, a 4x4 drivetrain and the factory off-road FX4 package, with its added underbody protection.

Most notably, MegaRexx converts the F-250 pickup into an SUV with a cabin that opens into the bed area and has three-rows of seating under a removable hardtop cover.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As you can imagine, a giant truck like this comes at a giant price. The MegaBronc starts at $224,950.

While Ford hasn't indicated that it has anything similar in the works, it has set up Bronco as a subbrand that already includes the Bronco and Bronco Sport and is expected to add additional models in the coming years.