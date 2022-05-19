Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Custom
Published

Giant Ford-based MegaBronc SUV revealed with monster price

Custom heavy duty off-roader has a supersize price

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Test drive: 2021 Ford Bronco Video

Test drive: 2021 Ford Bronco

The 2021 Ford Bronco is the first model to wear the name in 25 years. Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu travelled to Texas hill country to find out if it lives up to it.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

It's the monster truck Ford won't build … yet.

North Carolina-based custom truck shop MegaRexx Trucks has revealed a Ford Bronco-inspired heavy duty SUV.

The MegaBronc is a 2021 Ford F-250 converted into a supersize SUV that resembles the new midsize Bronco, with the same bisected round headlights and a similarly shaped grille.

It also has new fiberglass fenders with the Bronco's peak-topped shape up front and flatter sides than the standard F-250's.

The MegaBronc is based on the Ford F-250 pickup.

The MegaBronc is based on the Ford F-250 pickup. (MegaRexx Trucks)

MegaRexx adds 40-inch mud-terrain tires on 20-inch wheels and a long-travel suspension for improved off-road capability, but not a massive lift kit.

THE FORD BRONCO EVERGLADES IS A FACTORY SWAMP TRUCK

Upgraded Dana 60 axles and a steel front bumper are among the other mechanical modifications.

MegaRexx Trucks has redesigned the front end and fenders to resemble the Bronco's.

MegaRexx Trucks has redesigned the front end and fenders to resemble the Bronco's. (MegaRexx Trucks)

The truck is equipped with the F-250's 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel V8 rated at 425 hp and 1,050 lb-ft of torque, a 4x4 drivetrain and the factory off-road FX4 package, with its added underbody protection.

The MegaBronc also features a cabin that opens into the bed with three rows of seating and a removable hardtop roof.

The MegaBronc also features a cabin that opens into the bed with three rows of seating and a removable hardtop roof. (MegaRexx Trucks)

Most notably, MegaRexx converts the F-250 pickup into an SUV with a cabin that opens into the bed area and has three-rows of seating under a removable hardtop cover.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As you can imagine, a giant truck like this comes at a giant price. The MegaBronc starts at $224,950.

While Ford hasn't indicated that it has anything similar in the works, it has set up Bronco as a subbrand that already includes the Bronco and Bronco Sport and is expected to add additional models in the coming years.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos