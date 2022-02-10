Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ford
Published

The Ford Bronco Everglades is a factory swamp truck

Snorkel and other upgrades allow it to drive through deep water

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Test drive: 2021 Ford Bronco Video

Test drive: 2021 Ford Bronco

The 2021 Ford Bronco is the first model to wear the name in 25 years. Fox News Autos Editor Gary Gastelu travelled to Texas hill country to find out if it lives up to it.

Ford's latest Bronco is all wet.

The Bronco Everglades is equipped with a snorkel and other features that allow it to drive through 36.5 inches of water.

The Bronco Everglades is equipped with a snorkel and other features that allow it to drive through 36.5 inches of water. (Ford)

The Bronco Everglades is a new version of the 4x4 SUV that's been optimized for use in swampy environs like its namesake locale.

The Everglades' snorkel can pull air in from the front or back.

The Everglades' snorkel can pull air in from the front or back. (Ford)

Notably, the four-door is equipped with a factory-installed snorkel-type air intake on the passenger side A-pillar that keeps it clear of water, mud and dust. A removable panel allows it to be configured with either a front or rear opening, depending on the conditions.

The Everglades has 35-inch tires and a roof rack.

The Everglades has 35-inch tires and a roof rack. (Ford)

A standard Sasquatch off-road package with 35-inch tires and changes to the vents in other driveline components increase its water fording capability to 36.4 inches.

The Everglades is also capable in snowy conditions.

The Everglades is also capable in snowy conditions. (Ford)

It also gets a 10,000 pound winch to help it and other vehicles get unstuck, a front safari bar, rock rails, bash plates, a removable hardtop with roof rack and Everglades graphics.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pricing for the Everglades starts at $54,495 and sales are scheduled to begin this summer with five colors available including Eruption Green, Area 51, Shadow Black and Cactus Gray and a model-exclusive Desert Sand, which seems a little incongruous for a semi-amphibious truck.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos