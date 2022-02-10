The Ford Bronco Everglades is a factory swamp truck

Ford's latest Bronco is all wet.

The Bronco Everglades is a new version of the 4x4 SUV that's been optimized for use in swampy environs like its namesake locale.

Notably, the four-door is equipped with a factory-installed snorkel-type air intake on the passenger side A-pillar that keeps it clear of water, mud and dust. A removable panel allows it to be configured with either a front or rear opening, depending on the conditions.

A standard Sasquatch off-road package with 35-inch tires and changes to the vents in other driveline components increase its water fording capability to 36.4 inches.

It also gets a 10,000 pound winch to help it and other vehicles get unstuck, a front safari bar, rock rails, bash plates, a removable hardtop with roof rack and Everglades graphics.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pricing for the Everglades starts at $54,495 and sales are scheduled to begin this summer with five colors available including Eruption Green, Area 51, Shadow Black and Cactus Gray and a model-exclusive Desert Sand, which seems a little incongruous for a semi-amphibious truck.