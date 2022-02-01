Expand / Collapse search
Boxer Floyd Mayweather launching NASCAR team at Daytona 500

Kaz Grala will drive The Money Team's Chevrolet

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Boxer Floyd Mayweather is going from the ring to oval tracks.

BROOKLYN, NY - JANUARY 10: Floyd Mayweather attends the game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Brooklyn Nets on January 10, 2017 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images) (Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

The 15-time boxing champ is launching a new NASCAR Cup Series team at the Daytona 500.

The Money Team Racing will enter a car with driver Kaz Grala at the marquee event and is aiming to compete on a part-time schedule throughout the year.

DAYTONA, FL - AUGUST 28: Kaz Grala, driver of the #16 Goettl Air Conditioning Chevrolet, during the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on August 28, 2021 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fl.(Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"I love fast cars and I love to compete. I know NASCAR will not be easy, but anything easy isn’t worth doing to me," Mayweather said in a news release. "With that being said, this move into auto racing seems to be a perfect fit for the Mayweather brand."

The team is essentially a reboot of the recently defunct StarCom Racing and is being created in partnership with its former management and racing executive Willy Auchmoody.

"It’s an honor to be behind the wheel for Floyd Mayweather’s entrance into NASCAR," Grala said. "It’s a really exciting time in our sport as it globalizes and reaches new audiences. I know Floyd is here to win, and I absolutely feel that everyone involved in this program is capable of making that happen.

Grala will need to qualify into the race as the team does not have a charter that guarantees a spot. The 23-year-old has made 4 starts in the Cup Series, including a 28th place finish at the Daytona 500 with Kaulig Racing last year.

The Money Team's Chevrolet will wear a rainbow-colored Pit Viper-sponsored paint job and the number 50, signifying Maywether's 50-0 professional boxing record for its shot at The Great American Race.

Mayweather joins fellow G.O.A.T athlete Michael Jordan as a NASCAR team owner. The basketball legend started the 23XI Racing team with co-owner Denny Hamlin last year with driver Bubba Wallace and is expanding with a second car for Kurt Busch this season.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos