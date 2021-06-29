Floyd Mayweather Jr. reveals how much he made for Logan Paul 'fake fight'

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. was caught on video saying he earned $100 million for an exhibition match against YouTube star Logan Paul earlier this month, which he called a "fake fight."

Mayweather's comments about the June 6 bout were caught on mics at a press conference following Gervonta Davis’ (25-0) 11th-round knockout of Mario Barrios in Atlanta on Saturday.

"I’m the only person you know that can do a fake fight and get a 100 M’s (millions)," he said walking off the stage. "I could do legalized sparring and get 100 M’s."

"Am I the best bank robber?" Mayweather continued. "Because I don’t know nobody in sports that’s my age that can still stick ’em up like that."

This isn’t the first time the undefeated boxer commented on the money he made off the eight-round fight against Paul.

"When it comes to legalized bank robbing, I’m the best," Mayweather told reporters after the match. "I don’t care if you write good stories, I don’t care if you write bad stories, at the end of the day, I will always have the last laugh.

"When I see there’s a chance for me to do a heist. A quick heist. At the end of the day, I’m the smart one. They said, ‘Floyd don’t look good like he used to look.’ My bank account is looking better and better each and every day."

TMZ Sports reported that Mayweather was expected to earn between $50 million and $100 million and had already racked up $30 million before even throwing his first punch.

Fox News Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.