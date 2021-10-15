Expand / Collapse search
Ford
Published

Good news, Florida Man, the 2022 Ford Bronco Everglades comes with a snorkel and winch

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
The Ford Bronco is becoming a swamp buggy.

The 2022 Ford Bronco will be offered in a new Eruption Green color.

The 2022 Ford Bronco will be offered in a new Eruption Green color. (Ford)

Ford has confirmed the introduction of a Bronco Everglades model that will be released next summer.

(Ford)

Full details on the new trim level haven't been revealed, but it will be equipped with a snorkel-style air intake and winch in case you get stuck in the muck.

Accessory winches are currently available for the Bronco.

Accessory winches are currently available for the Bronco. (Ford)

The Bronco was engineered to pass crash tests with a winch installed and after-sale accessory versions are already available, but the Everglades will be the first that comes with one from the factory.

The Bronco-rivaling Land Rover Defender can be ordered with a package that includes a snorkel.

The Bronco-rivaling Land Rover Defender can be ordered with a package that includes a snorkel. (Land Rover)

Cowl-mounted snorkel air intakes are a popular customization for off-road vehicles that help provide clean air to the engine in both wet and dusty environments.

Pricing for the Everglades will be announced closer to when it goes on sale, but it's not the only significant update for 2022.

Ford has also opened the order books for stick-shift Bronco's with the extreme Sasquatch off-road package, which includes a 35-inch tires, a lifted suspension and locking front and rear axles, due to popular demand. For 2021, the package was only offered in combination with the 10-speed automatic.

That brings the starting price of a Sasquatch equipped Bronco down to $38,180. 

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos