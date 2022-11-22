Ferrari owned by Evel Knievel and Reggie Jackson worth millions up for auction

The Ferrari Daytona is one of the most legendary cars ever built, and there is one coming up for auction that was owned by a trio of legends.

The 1973 Ferrari 365 GTS/4 Daytona Spider by Scaglietti was originally purchased by California furniture magnate James Levitt and sold three years later to Evel Knievel.

The celebrity stuntman did not keep it very long, however.

The numerous injuries he had suffered during his career made it difficult to get in and out of the low-slung sports car, so he ended up selling just a few months later to famed DJ Frankie Crocker, according to auctioneer RM Sotheby's.

Crocker, who created the "urban contemporary" format and helped build New York City's WBLS into one of the nation's premiere radio stations, kept the car until 1997.

The new owner then drove it for a few years before selling it to Oakland As and New York Yankees great Reggie Jackson.

Jackson, a renown car collector, had a new interior and wheels installed and the car's mechanicals refreshed, finally selling it to the current owner in 2011.

The V12-powered car currently has 29,431 miles on its odometer and still has its original manuals and a tool kit that includes a hammer for removing its knock-off-style wheels.

The Rossi Chiaro red Ferrari will be crossing the block at the RM Sotheby's Miami auction on Dec. 10.

The pre-auction estimate for the car is $2,200,000 to $2,400,000, which is typical for an example of the model in this condition, if not one with such a unique ownership history.