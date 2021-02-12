F1 driver Fernando Alonso suffers broken jaw in cycling accident

Formula One driver Fernando Alonso is recovering after surgery for a fractured jaw sustained in a cycling accident on Thursday.

Alonso's Apline F1 team said that the procedure was a success and that he would remain under observation in the hospital for 48 hours, but should be able to resume training for the upcoming season after a few days of rest.

Sky Sports reported that Alonso was riding on a road in Lugano, Switzerland, when he was hit by a car turning into a parking lot.

According to a police report on the incident, the two-time F1 champion was treated on the scene by the Green Cross of Lugano ambulance service before being taken to the hospital for further treatment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Alonso is scheduled to join his team in Bahrain on March 12 for pre-season testing before the first race is held at the same track on March 28.