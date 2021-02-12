Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Racing
Published

F1 driver Fernando Alonso suffers broken jaw in cycling accident

Two-time F1 champion should be OK

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 12Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Formula One driver Fernando Alonso is recovering after surgery for a fractured jaw sustained in a cycling accident on Thursday.

(AP Photo/Luca Bruno, FILE)

Alonso's Apline F1 team said that the procedure was a success and that he would remain under observation in the hospital for 48 hours, but should be able to resume training for the upcoming season after a few days of rest.

Sky Sports reported that Alonso was riding on a road in Lugano, Switzerland, when he was hit by a car turning into a parking lot.

According to a police report on the incident, the two-time F1 champion was treated on the scene by the Green Cross of Lugano ambulance service before being taken to the hospital for further treatment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Alonso is scheduled to join his team in Bahrain on March 12 for pre-season testing before the first race is held at the same track on March 28. 

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing. Follow @foxnewsautos