2-time F1 Champion Fernando Alonso hospitalized after cycling accident

Formula One driver Fernando Alonso has been hospitalized after being hit by a car while cycling in Switzerland, his Alpine F1 team confirmed to Fox News.

\"Fernando is conscious and well in himself and is awaiting further medical examinations tomorrow morning. Alpine F1 Team will not make any further statement at this point in time. Further updates will be given tomorrow," the team said.

Further details on his condition and the incident were not immediately available.

The 39-year-old Spanish driver is planning a return to Formula One after a two-year break. Alonso was previously series champion in 2005 and 2006 and won the 2018 and 2019 runnings of the 24 Hours of Le Mans sports car race.

Alonso has also attempted the win the Indy 500 three times, most recently in 2020, but said he won't be able to try again until at least 2023 due to his commitments to the Alpine F1 team.

The 2021 Formula One season is set to begin on March 28 in Bahrain, after the planned opening event in Australia was postponed due to coronvirus-related restrictions.

