Coronavirus restrictions could force Formula One to postpone Australia season opener, report says

Formula One’s 2021 season opener in Melbourne, Australia, may be postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Sky Sports reports that the series is unlikely to keep the March 21 date due to the current 14-day quarantine currently required by the country.

The Australian Open tennis tournament is set to take place in February under similar restrictions, but the massive logistics of moving cars and crews from Europe to Australia makes the race a more difficult and expensive undertaking for competing teams.

The series governing body has not confirmed or commented on the report.

Last March’s scheduled Melbourne event was canceled just days before it was set to run as lockdowns began to be put in place around the world.

Formula One has 23 races planned this year, which will make it the longest season ever. The second race is currently planned for March 28 in Bahrain, which hosted two races last November. 2020 champion Lewis Hamilton had to skip one of the races after testing positive for COVID-19.