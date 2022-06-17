Expand / Collapse search
Formula One
Published

See it: F1 cars narrowly miss groundhog on track in Montreal

Rodent makes a scene at the Canadian Grand Prix

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Groundhogs sure like Formula One.

A groundhog or marmot ran onto the track at the Circuit Gilles Villneueve in Montreal on Friday during practice for the Formula One Canadian Grand Prix.

The rodent was spotted near the side of the racing surface, but then decided to cross it.

It passed between the cars of Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz, and was nearly hit by Sainz's Ferrari.

Fortunately for all the animals involved, it was able to weave its way through the cars and make it safely to the other side.

Lance Stroll's Aston Martin AMR22 Mercedes came close to a groundhog on at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

Lance Stroll's Aston Martin AMR22 Mercedes came close to a groundhog on at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. (Clive Rose/Getty Images)

It's not the first time one of the critters has checked out the scene at Formula One's annual visit to the track.

British McLaren Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton driving his McLaren MP4-23 drives past a Marmot ground squirrel during practice for the 2008 Canadian Grand Prix at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada on the 06 June 2008. (Photo by Darren Heath/Getty Images)

British McLaren Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton driving his McLaren MP4-23 drives past a Marmot ground squirrel during practice for the 2008 Canadian Grand Prix at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada on the 06 June 2008. (Photo by Darren Heath/Getty Images)

They're pretty common on Notre Dame Island, which houses the track. One caused a ruckus during practice for the 2008 race and Lewis Hamilton was photographed coming close to it as it scampered away.

Formula One isn't the only series that has to deal with adventurous animals. During practice for this year's Indy 500, a fox crossed the track in front of several speeding cars and jumped through the catch fence just as the yellow flag was waved.

The Canadian Grand Prix returns to Montreal this year for the first time since 2019, having been canceled the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It's scheduled to start at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 19, as long as the local fauna allows.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos