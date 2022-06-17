No NASCAR? Here are 4 races to watch on Father's Day weekend

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The NASCAR Cup Series is on hiatus this weekend, taking its only break of the season.

Falling on Father's Day this year, the drivers and teams are getting the opportunity to spend particularly meaningful time with their families.

"Just to be able to spend the day with Samantha, Brexton, and now Lennix is a good way to spend the day," Kyle Busch told Fox News Autos, naming his wife and children.

"We only have one off week the entire year, and with having a new baby in the house and with how much we travel, it will be nice to just enjoy the day at home and not anywhere to be like we usually do."

But fear not racing fans, as there are a few options available this Saturday and Sunday:

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

The Cup Series may be off, but NASCAR's trucks will be hitting the dirt at Knoxville Speedway on Saturday night. The Truck Series has fewer races and more off weeks during the season and is carrying te NASCAR banner this weekend. The action from the Iowa dirt oval track starts at 9 p.m. ET on FS1.

NHRA

NASCAR may be mostly about left turns, but if you like you're racing with no turns, the NHRA has you covered. The drag racing series visits Bristol Dragway in Tennesse this weekend for the Thunder Valley Nationals. There's action at the track all weekend long, but the final rounds start at 3 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on FOX.

SUPERSTAR RACING EXPERIENCE

The Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) summer series was a huge hit in its inaugural season last year and the six-race 2022 season kicks off at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida, on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. Each SRX race features a field of identical stock cars on short oval tracks and an all-star lineup of drivers from various disciplines, including NASCAR's Tony Stewart and Ryan Newman and IndyCar's Paul Tracy and Ryan Hunter-Reay. Each event also features a local hero, with Bubba Pollard filling that seat at Five Flags Speedway. (CBS)

FORMULA ONE

Formula One returns to Montreal for the first time since 2019 with the past two races having been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The series has never been more popular thanks to Netflix's "Drive to Survive" and features all-new cars that have made it more competitive than it has been in years. Lewis Hamilton won the last race at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, but has been having a rough season in his Mercedes-AMG, which suffers dramatically from a "porpoising" effect many of the new cars have.

The high speed bouncing caused by aerodynamic ground effects is so bad that the series has had to put new regulations into effect mid-season in an effort to address the issue after several drivers including Hamilton complained it is causing them physical pain. The Canadian Grand Prix is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET. (ESPN)