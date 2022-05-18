Fox runs on track during Indy 500 practice and narrowly misses 225 mph cars

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

We'd love to know what this fox had to say.

The first yellow flag was thrown during the opening day of practice for the 2022 Indy 500 on Tuesday when a fox was seen running the wrong way down the track.

Video captured the moment the critter exited the infield and crossed the racing surface between turns three and four as cars were turning 225 mph laps.

Fortunately, the fox was able to jump the outside wall and squeeze through the catch fencing just seconds before several cars sped by.

Two-time Indy 500 champion Takuma Sato set the fastest lap on Tuesday at an average speed of 228.939 mph, followed by 2008 winner Scott Dixon at 227.768 mph and Jimmie Johnson at 227.722 mph.

Johnson is in his second season as an IndyCar driver, but this will be his first Indy 500 after he skipped the oval races last season.