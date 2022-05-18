Expand / Collapse search
IndyCar
Published

Fox runs on track during Indy 500 practice and narrowly misses 225 mph cars

Session yellow-flagged for four-legged friend

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
We'd love to know what this fox had to say.

The first 2022 Indy 500 practice session was yellow-flagged for a fox on the track.

The first 2022 Indy 500 practice session was yellow-flagged for a fox on the track. (Jamie_Hall (iStock)//Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The first yellow flag was thrown during the opening day of practice for the 2022 Indy 500 on Tuesday when a fox was seen running the wrong way down the track.

Qualifying for the Indy 500 starts this weekend.

Qualifying for the Indy 500 starts this weekend. (Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Image)

Video captured the moment the critter exited the infield and crossed the racing surface between turns three and four as cars were turning 225 mph laps.

Fortunately, the fox was able to jump the outside wall and squeeze through the catch fencing just seconds before several cars sped by.

Two-time Indy 500 champion Takuma Sato set the fastest lap on Tuesday at an average speed of 228.939 mph, followed by 2008 winner Scott Dixon at 227.768 mph and Jimmie Johnson at 227.722 mph.

Takuma Sato set the fastest lap on the first day of practice at an average speed of 228.939 mph

Takuma Sato set the fastest lap on the first day of practice at an average speed of 228.939 mph (Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Johnson is in his second season as an IndyCar driver, but this will be his first Indy 500 after he skipped the oval races last season.

Gary Gastelu is FoxNews.com's Automotive Editor covering the car industry and racing @foxnewsautos