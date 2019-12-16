Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

United Kingdom
Published

Car explodes after driver sprays 'excessive' amount of air freshener before lighting cigarette

Nicole Darrah
By Nicole Darrah | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 16Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 16

Fox News Flash top headlines for Dec. 16 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A driver in England accidentally blew up his car when he lit a cigarette after spraying air freshener inside, officials said.

The unidentified man sprayed an "excessive" amount of aerosol spray in his car, which was parked in Halifax, West Yorkshire, on Saturday when he decided to grab a cigarette.

MISSOURI WOMAN'S DRY SHAMPOO EXPLODES, SHATTERS CAR SUNROOF

Witnesses told the Manchester Evening News they heard an "enormous bang" — and saw the car's windows shatter and nearby buildings shake.

A car exploded in England on Saturday after the driver sprayed air freshener inside before lighting a cigarette, officials said.

A car exploded in England on Saturday after the driver sprayed air freshener inside before lighting a cigarette, officials said. (West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service)

The driver reportedly made it out of the car with minor injuries and was treated by first responders, but West Yorkshire Police said in a statement the situation "could have been worse."

GARAGE DOOR BLOWN OFF IN POSSIBLE ELECTRIC CAR EXPLOSION

"The owner of a car parked on that street and had used an air freshener can but not ventilated his car before lighting his cigarette," West Yorkshire Police said in a statement. "The fumes exploded and blew out his windscreen, along with some windows at nearby business premises."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The street was briefly closed while authorities — who warned members of the public to "be careful and follow guidelines when using air freshener cans" — investigated.

Nicole Darrah covers breaking and trending news for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @nicoledarrah.