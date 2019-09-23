Missouri woman's dry shampoo explodes, shatters car sunroof

A Missouri mother is warning drivers to be careful not to leave aerosol cans in hot vehicles after a bottle of dry shampoo exploded, shattering the sunroof of her daughter's car.

Christine Bader Debrecht, of St. Peters, claimed the bottle was left in the console of her 19-year-old daughter's Honda Civic on Wednesday. "It was hot yesterday and the can exploded," she said.

Debrecht explained in a Facebook post the explosion "blew the console cover off its hinges, shot through the sunroof, and went high enough in the air that it landed about 50 feet away."

"We thought something fell down from the sky, but the glass was going out so we know that wasn't the case," Debrecht told KSDK. She said it took 10 to 15 minutes to figure out what caused the explosion.

Luckily, her daughter wasn't in the car at the time. But she wants to warn others "to heed those warnings on products you may be using."

"Please don't leave aerosol cans (and especially dry shampoo, as this seems to be an issue with some brands) in your car!" she wrote. "I am so grateful that no one was hurt."

Warning labels on aerosol cans often warn against leaving such product in sunlight, or exposing them to heat or flame.