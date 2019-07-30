Garage door blown off in possible electric car explosion

Authorities in Canada are investigating a possible electric car explosion that blew the door off of a garage and a hole in its roof.

The Hyundai Kona Electric was parked inside the structure when the incident occurred on Friday afternoon in the suburban Montreal neighborhood of Île-Bizard.

A fire department spokesperson would not comment as to whether or not the car was plugged-in or charging at the time of the explosion, Automotive News reported. The CBC on Friday said that it was not, but another fire official told Global News that it was plugged-in.

A Hyundai Canada spokeswoman issued the following statement to Fox News Autos:

“We are currently working with authorities and fire investigators in Montreal to understand the root cause of the incident, as this is not yet known. As is always the case, the safety of our customers is our first priority and we will push to fully understand the issue as quickly as possible.”

The Kona Electric went on sale earlier this year and has a 64 kilowatt-hour battery pack that gives it a range of 258 miles per charge in U.S. testing, which is more than some Teslas offer. The Montreal owner reportedly purchased his in March and this is the first reported event of its kind involving one.

An update is expected from Transport Canada this week.