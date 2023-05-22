Elvis Presley's last motorcycle stalls on the auction block

Bidding for the last motorcycle Elvis Presley ever bought ran out of gas when it came up for auction on Saturday night.

Elvis purchased the 1976 Harley-Davidson FLH Bicentennial in California in August 1976, a year before his death.

The special edition bike is one of 750 like it that were built, but has a custom paint job that was ordered by The King.

Presley had it shipped to Graceland and kept it there until selling it to an area Harley-Davidson dealer.

It was later purchased by a hotel owner in Wildwood, New Jersey, who kept it on display in the lobby for several years, then resold several times before ending up in the Pioneer Museum in Murdo, South Dakota, It was part of the collection until 2019, when it was auctioned for $800,000.

The Harley-Davidson was put up for auction on Saturday, May 20 at the Mecum Auctions event in Indianapolis, where expectations were high.

The record price ever paid for a Harley-Davidson is $935,000 for a 1908 "strap tank" that was sold at a Mecum event in Las Vegas this January, and Presley's bike seemed prime to beat it. However, the bidding topped out at $300,000, which was below the reserve set by the consignor, so a sale was not made.

That also happens to be nearly the same price that was paid for another singer's vehicle at the vent.

A 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle SS convertible that was owned by Bruce Springsteen from 1981 to 1987 went for $302,500, which is about three times what a similar car is worth without the celebrity connection.

It is not known if or when the owner of Presley's Harley-Davidson will try to reach the top of the sales charts again.