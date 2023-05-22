Expand / Collapse search
Bruce Springsteen's 'racing' 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle sold for a small fortune

The car resembles one described in a Springsteen song

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
It is the ultimate New Jersey beach cruiser.

A 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle SS convertible once-owned by Bruce Springsteen has been auctioned for much more than the car is typically worth.

The Le Mans blue car is similar to the one described in Springsteen's 1978 classic "Racing in the Streets."

It has a 396 cubic-inch V8 and a Hurst shifter as described in the song and belonged to the singer in the 1980s while he was working on the albums "Nebraska," "Born in the USA" and "Tunnel of Love."

THE CHEVROLET CHEVELLE MUSCLE CAR IS BACK IN A BIZARRE WAY

springsteen and car

Bruce Springsteen owned the Chevelle from 1981 to 1987. (Mecum Auctions/Getty Images)

"I got this car in 1981 and virtually lived in it for many summers down here at the Jersey Shore," Springsteen wrote in a letter of authentication. "It's a great piece and holds a sacred place in my heart."

bruce chevelle

The car has been fully restored to its original condition. (Mecum Auctions)

Springsteen had it painted Midnight Black and later gave it to his sound engineer Toby Scott as a Christmas present in 1987.

bruce hurst

The Chevelle has a Hurst shifter like the one described in the song "Racing in the Streets." (Mecum Auctions)

Scott spent three decades giving it a full restoration that included returning it to its factory blue color, which was completed in 2020. It was then loaned to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Museum and put on display.

bruce letter

Bruce Springsteen provided a letter of authenticity for the vehicle. (Mecum Auctions)

Scott decided to part with it this year and put it up for auction at the Hagerty Auctions Indianapolis event this past weekend, where it was expected to sell for $150,000 to $200,000, or about twice what a similar car in fully restored condition is worth.

bruce chevelle seats

The car was displayed at The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Museum. (Mecum Auctions)

It ended up going for a bit more than that. The final price paid was $302,500, which set a new record for the model.

The event also saw the sale of an actual street racing car.

black ghost hero

The "Black Ghost" was a legendary street racing car in Detroit. (Mecum Auctions)

The 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T SE known as the "Black Ghost" was owned by late Detroit police officer Godfrey Qualls and famous for its illicit racing in the city.

It has been listed in the National Historic Vehicle Register of significant automobiles due to its legendary status and was auctioned by the Qualls family for $1,072,500.

Gary Gastelu is Fox News Digital's automotive editor.