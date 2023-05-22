Bruce Springsteen's 'racing' 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle sold for a small fortune

It is the ultimate New Jersey beach cruiser.

A 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle SS convertible once-owned by Bruce Springsteen has been auctioned for much more than the car is typically worth.

The Le Mans blue car is similar to the one described in Springsteen's 1978 classic "Racing in the Streets."

It has a 396 cubic-inch V8 and a Hurst shifter as described in the song and belonged to the singer in the 1980s while he was working on the albums "Nebraska," "Born in the USA" and "Tunnel of Love."

"I got this car in 1981 and virtually lived in it for many summers down here at the Jersey Shore," Springsteen wrote in a letter of authentication. "It's a great piece and holds a sacred place in my heart."

Springsteen had it painted Midnight Black and later gave it to his sound engineer Toby Scott as a Christmas present in 1987.

Scott spent three decades giving it a full restoration that included returning it to its factory blue color, which was completed in 2020. It was then loaned to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Museum and put on display.

Scott decided to part with it this year and put it up for auction at the Hagerty Auctions Indianapolis event this past weekend, where it was expected to sell for $150,000 to $200,000, or about twice what a similar car in fully restored condition is worth.

It ended up going for a bit more than that. The final price paid was $302,500, which set a new record for the model.

The event also saw the sale of an actual street racing car.

The 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T SE known as the "Black Ghost" was owned by late Detroit police officer Godfrey Qualls and famous for its illicit racing in the city.

It has been listed in the National Historic Vehicle Register of significant automobiles due to its legendary status and was auctioned by the Qualls family for $1,072,500.