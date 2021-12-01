Elon Musk thinks this Toyota tech would make Tesla's yoke steering wheel 'ideal'

Has the student become the master?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk was discussing the brand's unusual yoke-style steering wheel on Twitter this week when he suggested an update that would make it better to use.

The rectangular interface is being incorporated into Tesla's latest models to offer an unobstructed view of the instrument cluster, according to Musk, and hearkens the brand's future autonomous driving capability. However, videos have shown it can be awkward to use in situations that involve turning it more than 180 degrees, as when negotiating tight turns and parallel parking.

Nevertheless, Musk said it passed his "acid test" of using it for two weeks, after which he didn't want to go back to a circular wheel.

One Twitter follower asked, "would you say it's true for most city and highway driving... But, wheel is sharper/better if you live/commute on twisty mountain roads?"

Musk's answer was, "variable gain (steer by wire) yoke would be ideal …"

This design would eliminate the mechanical steering column and turn the yoke into more of a remote control for an electrically-powered steering rack, which would allow the steering ratio to be adjusted depending on the situation. As such, it could be programmed so that drivers never need to turn the yoke far enough to require them to remove their hands.

The thing is, this isn't a new idea. In fact, you'll soon be able to buy a car with this exact setup, just not from Tesla.

Toyota this year unveiled its new bZ4X electric SUV, which will be offered with either a traditional steering wheel or an optional yoke equipped with steer-by-wire that only needs to be turned a maximum of 150 degrees from side to side.

It hasn't confirmed its availability in the U.S. version of the bZ4X, but will be available in Japan next year.

Musk said a yoke would definitely be used in the upcoming Cybertruck, which he said "is intentionally an insane technology bandwagon."

In the meantime, Infiniti already sells several models in the U.S. with steer-by-wire and variable ratio steering, albeit with a round wheel and a backup mechanical steering column in case the electronic system fails.