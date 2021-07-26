The odd Tesla Model S 'yoke' steering wheel is here to stay, Elon Musk says

The yoke is no joke.

The rectangular steering ‘wheel' featured in the new Tesla Model S has received mixed reviews, with owners saying it at least requires some getting used to, but Tesla isn't turning back to the traditional round design.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed as much in response to someone who asked on Twitter "Any chance of a normal steering wheel option?"

Musk's one word reply: No.

The inquiry came after Musk commented on a review of the Model S by YouTuber Marques Brownlee, who had less of an issue with the shape of the wheel than the capacitive touch buttons on its hubs that control the turn signals, lights, horn and other functions.

The lack of a circular option being added at some point comes as something of a surprise as Tesla accidentally released an image of the new Model S with a conventional steering wheel, but later removed it from its website.

Yokes are also featured in the upcoming redesigned Model X SUV and both the Cybertruck pickup and Roadster prototypes.

Both Musk and Tesla head designer Franz von Holzhausen have suggested the yoke previews a future when self-driving Tesla's will make steering wheels redundant.