The Tesla Cyberquad ATV is apparently still a thing

Elon Musk says it will be built alongside Cybertruck in Texas

By Gary Gastelu | Fox News
Tesla's Cybertruck is still at least a year away from production, but it may be hauling a little something in its bed when it arrives.

At the Cybertruck prototype's reveal event in 2019, the "one more thing" was an electric ATV called the Cyberquad that shared the pickup's angular design and was used to demonstrate the truck's tailgate ramp and squatting suspension as it was ridden into the bed.

It was soon discovered that the vehicle was really just a Yamaha ATV that had been customized and converted to electric power as a demonstration vehicle, but Elon Musk says Tesla is still planning to build one of its own.

During Tesla's 2021 shareholder meeting Thursday at Tesla's Austin, Texas, factory, Musk said, "We are definitely going to be making Cybertruck here and so probably the ATV, too."

"The ATV is an interesting design challenge because ATVs are pretty dangerous and, so, we want to make an ATV that is the least dangerous ATV. So, if you are going to ATV, well, you might as well have the least dangerous ATV."

Musk explained that the battery pack would provide a low center of gravity and that "we can do some things with the suspension … just make it really hard to roll this thing."

"It will be cool, you've got to have one with the Cybertruck."

The Cybertruck was originally scheduled to enter production this year but has been postponed until at least the end of 2022 and isn't expected to reach volume production until some time in 2023.

Musk cited parts supply constraints caused by the coronavirus pandemic for the delay, but Tesla has yet to unveil an updated production-intent version of the stainless steel vehicle, and the new battery technology it is being designed with remains in development.

