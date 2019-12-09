Move over Elon, Arnold Schwarzenegger spotted driving his electric Hummer H1

Elon Musk isn’t the only one cruising around southern California in an electric monster truck.

Arnold Schwarzenegger was recently spotted at the wheel of his electric Hummer H1. The star unveiled the vehicle two years ago after collaborating with Austrian engineering firm Kreisel on the project. The former California governor had been a longtime fan of the military-based model, but felt the need to turn it into a green machine as he became more of an outspoken proponent of environmentally friendly issues.

The one-off truck is powered by two electric motors with a combined output of 483 hp and has a range of 185 miles per charge. Schwarzenegger said on Twitter that it’s “quiet,” but also ‘ballsy’.

The dramatic styling of Tesla’s Cybertruck has drawn comparisons to the Hummer, but there may be something even closer to it for Schwarzenegger to trade into soon.

General Motors is working on an electric pickup that’s set to debut at the end of 2021, and Reuters reported that it’s considering using it to reboot the Hummer brand, which it still owns, along with offering derivatives through Cadillac and GMC.

